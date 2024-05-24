Highlights Don't get ahead of yourselves, Saints - past wins over Leeds aren't a guarantee of success in the play-off final.

Russell Martin warns Southampton players about the unpredictability of form in play-off matches.

Martin expresses pride and emotion at potentially leading Southampton to Premier League promotion.

Russell Martin has issued a warning to his Southampton players ahead of Sunday's play-off final.

In an interview released by Sky Sports, Martin warned his players that previous league form has so far meant nothing in this year's play-offs.

He has also spoken of his pride in leading Southampton out against Leeds United on Sunday and how much it would mean to him to gain promotion to the Premier League with the Saints.

Russell Martin: The players know they can do it, but form out of the window

When speaking to Sky Sports, Martin made sure to highlight that in this year's play-off finals in both League One and League Two, form has very much gone out the window, and that even though his players know they have beaten Leeds twice this season, it will mean nothing when the match kicks off on Sunday.

"The players know they can do it, but I think, as the two previous finals have shown (League One and League Two), I don't think either team that has won at Wembley has won against their opponent in the season," Martin told Sky.

He also spoke of his pride of leading the team out and potentially winning promotion and how it has begun to make him quite emotional.

Continuing on, he said, "It would mean everything. I get emotional thinking about it now.

"It would be the biggest achievement of my life outside of being a father, for sure.

"I am really proud. The responsibility of leading this club is big anyway and to do it at Wembley is a huge honour and privilege. But I want to make it really memorable by winning and giving everyone a moment to really remember."

Southampton's form over Leeds does not guarantee success

The two have faced each other twice this season already, and it has been Southampton that has come out on top on both occasions.

Date (Venue) Score Goalscorers 30/09/23 (St Mary's Stadium) 3-1 Adam Armstrong 2, 35, Smallbone 31; Struijk 58' 04/05/24 (Elland Road) 1-2 Piroe 21; Adam Armstrong 18, Smallbone 35

Normally, this would indicate that Southampton may have a psychological advantage when it comes to facing off against Daniel Farke's Leeds, but as the finals from last weekend have shown, that advantage very quickly disappears.

In the League Two play-off, Crawley Town comfortably beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0, despite having been beat by the Railwaymen 1-0 away, and 4-2 at home.

In the League One play-off, the fact that form goes out the window was shown even greater. Having been beaten by Bolton Wanderers 5-0 in March during the regular season, and drawing 0-0 with them earlier in the year, not many expected Oxford United to triumph, but two goals from Josh Murphy secured the U's an unlikely Championship promotion.

So, even though Southampton can boast a 3-1 home win early on this season, plus the recent final day 2-1 victory at Elland Road, there is perhaps a cautionary tale to be wary of here for any Southampton fans, or indeed players, getting their hopes up that Premier League football could soon be returning.