EFL pair’s transfer target secures Aston Villa future ahead of potential move

Derby County and Preston North End continue to be linked with a move to sign Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis, but the striker has penned new deal at Villa Park this afternoon.

Davis stepped off the bench last night for Villa, who recorded a 1-0 win and first three points of the season against Sheffield United.

That’s quickly been followed by an announcement from Villa, who have confirmed that Davis has signed a new deal with the club, which commits him to Villa Park until the summer of 2024.

Reports from Football Insider have noted that both Derby and Preston are interested in a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

However, Davis’ potential move out of Villa Park is likely to depend on whether Dean Smith can add fresh attacking options to his squad on the back of bringing Ollie Watkins in from Brentford.

Davis has scored just two goals in 58 league appearances for Villa, with a further three goals coming in other competitions.

The Verdict

This was probably always part of Villa’s plans with Davis.

A loan move into the Championship will come if Villa get their way with another striker coming in, but long-term, he’s tied up with his parent-club.

It’s certainly not a dead deal for Derby and Preston, or it shouldn’t be anyway.

There’s a long way to go in this transfer window and there will be twists and turns.

Thoughts? Let us know!