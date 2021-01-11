EFL pair monitoring Sunderland midfielder as they weigh up transfer swoop

Sunderland’s Dan Neil could finalise a loan move away from the club, as Forest Green Rovers and Carlisle monitoring the midfielder.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated at the Stadium of Light, captaining the U23 side and he has also featured for the first-team in EFL Trophy games this season.

Such form had prompted talk that Neil could leave, with Wolves and bitter rivals Newcastle said to have been keen on the teenager. However, the academy graduate committed his future to the Black Cats late last year.

Whilst new boss Lee Johnson is a fan of the midfielder, he confirmed earlier this month that he could sanction a loan switch for the youngster due to the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

And, Football Insider have revealed that Forest Green and Carlisle are both interested in doing a deal.

A reason for Neil’s potential departure is the fact that Sunderland signed Carl Winchester from Forest Green, so the fact the two clubs have already done business could work in their favour.

The verdict

This would seem to be the ideal move for all parties. Firstly, even though Neil will be benefiting from training with the first-team, regular football in League Two will do his development wonders.

And, given the number of midfield options that Johnson has available, it makes no sense to stand in his way.

So, this is a loan that should happen, and either Forest Green or Carlisle would be a great move for the player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.