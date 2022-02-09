EFL owner reveals ‘perfect’ candidate for Sunderland managerial vacancy

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has picked out Grant McCann as the ideal individual to replace Lee Johnson as Sunderland manager.

The Black Cats are without a manager since the sacking of Johnson nearly two weeks ago, which came following a 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

Since then, under-23’s coach Mike Dodds has taken caretaker charge whilst the hierarchy have conducted several interviews with candidates, but the need for a new face is more apparent than ever after back-to-back defeats against lowly Doncaster Rovers and then Cheltenham Town.

Roy Keane is thought to be the front-runner to return to the Stadium of Light after walking out on the club over 13 years ago in his first stint as manager, but the likes of Alex Neil, Sabri Lamouchi and the aforementioned McCann have also been reportedly in discussions.

McCann recently parted company with Hull City after their takeover by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali but he won League One with the Tigers last season and had led a spirited overhaul in their results in his final few months in charge.

His first managerial job though was at his former playing club Peterborough, with MacAnthony giving the Northern Irishman his first shot at leading a team and he believes that Sunderland should choose him over Keane.

“He won a league title and was keeping them (Hull) in the league this year with not the biggest budget,” MacAnthony said on his Hard Truths podcast – via the Sunderland Echo.

“He has really become a great manager and I’m really happy and proud of him. “I think Sunderland’s best bit of business that they could do is give him the job. I think he would get Sunderland out of League One.

“He is perfect for Sunderland with the philosophy of the new owner because he’s used to my philosophy of young players and what he’s done at Hull with younger players.

“Forget Roy Keane, forget about a big name manager, I think Grant McCann and his staff would do an incredible job.” The Verdict When it comes to the managerial candidates who Sunderland are believed to have spoken to, then McCann in terms of recent success surely fits the bill more than most. Lots of fans obviously want Roy Keane to return but that seems like more of a sentimental pick considering he hasn’t managed in over 11 years. Football has changed a lot since Keane last managed but McCann has not only won the League One title with a squad that you’d say on paper wasn’t much better than Sunderland’s right now, but had them performing admirably in the league above this season. MacAnthony is bang on the money when he says that McCann would be a good fit but the Black Cats’ hierarchy may have backed themselves into a corner with their interest in Keane and the Irishman is the man that the fans are expecting.