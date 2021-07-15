EFL owner makes Ipswich Town claim and reacts to latest transfer addition

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has backed Ipswich Town to push for automatic promotion next season as he praised their recent addition of Scott Fraser.

The Tractor Boys are under new ownership heading into the next campaign, with Paul Cook gearing up for his first full year in charge.

And, with serious backing, he has wasted little time in making additions that should ensure Ipswich are contenders, with Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser the latest to arrive at Portman Road.

MacAnthony was asked about the latter on Twitter, with the Posh owner agreeing with the fan who described Fraser as a cracking signing.

As well as that, when quizzed on where he expects Cook’s men to finish, the Irishman responded with ‘top 3 all day long’.

With the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Charlton, among a host of others, all expecting to compete for the title, it promises to be a fierce battle.

Under MacAnthony’s guidance, Peterborough have won several promotions to the Championship, including last season as they finished second to Hull City.

The verdict

There’s a lot of optimism around Ipswich right now and it’s totally understandable. They have been very active in the market and most of their signings, including Fraser, are proven at this level.

So, they will start the campaign as one of the favourites and Cook’s experience of winning League One is sure to help.

MacAnthony clearly recognises the good work that the club are doing and given his history in the third tier, the fact he thinks Ipswich are serious contenders should please the fans!

