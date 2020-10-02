EFL owner hands Celtic blow with seven-figure offer expected

New Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has claimed that the south London club are determined to keep hold of Celtic target Alfie Doughty, with the Hoops expected to launch a seven-figure bid for the player before the transfer window closes.

The Danish businessman took charge of the Addicks late last month and the club have moved quickly to secure a number of new signings since.

That’s not been the only business, however, as it was announced today that striker Macauley Bonne had joined QPR in a deal thought to be worth in the region of £2 million.

Doughty is another player that has been linked with the exit door as Celtic are understood to have made two bids for the 20-year-old already this summer.

With the Scottish transfer window set to close on Monday time is running out for the Glasgow outfit, who are expected to go as high as seven figures as they look to land the Charlton man.

Speaking to the South London Press, however, Sandgaard has handed Celtic a transfer blow by indicating the club’s stance on Doughty.

He said: “I spoke very early on with Lee Bowyer [manager] and Steve Gallen [director of football] about that situation.

“Someone with that kind of talent we want to keep here. We don’t want to keep decimating the team just to pay a few more bills.

“I think you’ll start seeing the difference to what you saw in the spring [when East Street Investments ran the club].

“Under the old ownership that would have been an immediate sale. We see Alfie as someone we can build on. He’s still got a lot of things he can improve on over the next season or two to become a really, really high quality player and help take us further.”

Doughty has featured six times for Charlton already this season and found the net in their season opener against Crewe.

The Verdict

It appears Charlton are prepared to stand firm over the future of Doughty, which is a real blow for Celtic.

They appear to be keen on the 20-year-old but it seems this is a situation that Sandgaard is determined to use to prove to fans of the south London club that they’re building for the future.

That’s fantastic news for the Addicks, who look set to keep hold of a really talented young homegrown talent.