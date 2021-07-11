EFL outfit hoping to finalise deal for 26-y/o Arsenal man

Salford City are looking to sign Dejan Iliev from Arsenal as they look to bring in a new keeper.

Salford. Taking a look at keeper Iliev. Arsenal. Poss move this week. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

The League Two outfit sold the impressive Václav Hladký to Ipswich Town earlier in the window after his outstanding season in the fourth tier that saw him named in the Team of the Year.

Therefore, finding a replacement is a priority for Gary Bowyer and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that they are looking at Iliev – and he suggested a deal could be finalised in the next week.

The 26-year-old has been with Arsenal for nearly ten years now but he has not got near the first-team in that period, so he has been out on loan to get minutes, with his most recent spell at Shrewsbury Town.

So, the Gunners will surely be ready to sanction another move for the Macedonian and it appears as though he could end up at Salford, who will hope to be pushing for promotion to the third tier next season after just missing out on the play-offs.

The verdict

It’s clear that Salford need a new keeper and Iliev would appear to be a decent fit for the club.

He has good pedigree having spent nearly a decade with Arsenal and he has had different experiences out on loan in several countries and leagues.

From the perspective of the keeper, he would surely love to have the opportunity to play regularly and that should come at Salford, so it appears to be a move that suits all parties and it sounds like it could be sorted in the week.

