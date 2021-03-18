EFL on Quest pundit outlines challenge Cowleys face at Portsmouth

Ian Holloway has labelled the Portsmouth job the biggest of the Cowley brothers’ careers so far as they look set to take the reins at Fratton Park.

There has been no official confirmation from Pompey as yet as to who Kenny Jackett’s replacement is going to be but it is widely expected that it will be Messrs Danny and Nicky Cowley who take over at the club.

Indeed, they’ve got experience of winning promotion with the likes of Lincoln City whilst they also have Championship knowledge from their time with Huddersfield Town.

Portsmouth, of course, are bidding to get back to the second tier but the new managerial duo will need to quickly adjust to the increased size and expectation that is associated with the men from Fratton Park.

Speaking to EFL on Quest on Wednesday night, Ian Holloway explained:

“It’s going to be a big job for the Cowley brothers, a big test, the expectation from Portsmouth is much higher than they’ve had before, they’ve got a good run of fixtures coming but they aren’t where they want to be as a club and you have to get them out.”

The Verdict

It’s a fair point Holloway makes about the size of the job.

Portsmouth are one of a number of fallen giants in League One at the moment and they all want to get out of the third tier as soon as possible.

Indeed, it’s clear that the Cowleys are heading there from all the speculation and they’ll be looking to get a quick tune from the talented squad that is at their disposal.