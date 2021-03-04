EFL on Quest pundit offers verdict on Paul Cook’s arrival at Ipswich Town

Cameron Jerome has offered his verdict on Ipswich Town appointing Paul Cook as they look to get into the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tractor Boys are still well within a chance of making it back into the second tier this season and felt that now was a good time to make a change and ensure that happens with things behind the scenes not seeming that harmonious under Paul Lambert.

Indeed, Cook will be looking to improve the mood and create an environment similar to the likes of Wigan and Portsmouth where he has achieved similar success.

Their current run of form will help and Jerome has had his say on their chances of making the play-offs under him.

He said via EFL on Quest:

“Paul Cook comes in, he’s highly experienced, achieving three promotions with three different clubs.

“He’s got his work cut out but he’ll be doing his best to catch up to those play-off places.”

The Verdict

Cook will surely get Ipswich playing some nice football and with the talent they have got in their squad there is no reason why a promotion spot cannot be sealed this season.

It will be tough but hopefully the general mood around the club will improve and Tractor Boys fans will be eager to see their side climb the table further.

This is a big chance for Cook to really build something after what happened at Wigan through no fault of his own and he’ll be itching to get going too.