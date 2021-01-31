EFL midfielder emerges as Leicester City transfer target as Deadline Day looms

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has emerged as a transfer target for Leicester City at a late stage of the January transfer window.

According to John Percy at The Telegraph, Leicester have a list of midfield targets heading into Deadline Day tomorrow, with Chalobah on that list.

#lcfc working hard to sign a midfielder before the deadline. #WatfordFC Nathaniel Chalobah emerging as one option, among others. There has been interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but not being actively pursued at this stage — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2021

Chalobah, 26, linked up with Watford in July 2017 from Chelsea after a series of loan spells away from the London club earlier in his career.

Since then, he’s made 71 appearances for the Hornets across the Premier League, Championship, FA Cup and League Cup.

This season, he’s featured on 26 occasions for Watford, playing regularly in the Championship. He scored a single goal in Watford’s 4-1 win over Preston North End on November 28th.

Now, interest from Leicester has emerged, with Brendan Rodgers looking to bolster his midfield options between now and tomorrow’s deadline.

Chalobah got through 90 minutes of Watford’s midweek goalless draw with Millwall, with the Xisco’s side in action tomorrow evening against Queens Park Rangers.

The Verdict

Chalobah is a midfield player that could thrive at Leicester, it has to be said.

When you look at the work that Rodgers has done with players of a similar ilk, he’d be an exciting addition for the Foxes.

Of course, that would be a blow for Watford to lose Chalobah, but you’ve got to say that they’ve done well to keep hold of him for this long given they were relegated.

He’s a Premier League player and, before long, the likelihood is that we will see him back in the top-flight.

Thoughts? Let us know!