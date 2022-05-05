EFL manager’s future becomes clearer amid Birmingham City and Watford links

Forest Green Rovers head coach Rob Edwards has revealed that he expects to still be in charge at The New Lawn for the 2022-23 season – despite reports linking him with a move to Birmingham City and Watford.

In his first ever season as a head coach of a club, Edwards has secured promotion for Rovers to League One for the very first time in their history.

Edwards’ attacking style of football has been exciting to watch, with FGR scoring the second-most goals in the fourth tier with 73 after 45 matches, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere higher up the English footballing pyramid.

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Edwards by reporter Alan Nixon, with the Blues expected to part company with current boss Lee Bowyer following a poor season in the Championship.

It’s not only Birmingham who are interested though, with the hierarchy at Premier League outfit Watford – who have been all-but relegated from the top flight – keen on the 39-year-old as well, according to The Athletic.

Edwards though is focusing only on his current employers and has delivered words that will be music to the ears of Rovers fans.

“Yes, I do,” Edwards said when asked if he expects to still be in the dugout for Forest Green at the start of the 2022-23 season.

“This club has given me a platform and that first opportunity.

“I know it’s gone well, but it’s gone well because there are good people here.

“There’s a plan and there are good players who have gone out and accumulated enough points to get us promoted.

“I do expect to be here. I can’t do anything about the speculation.

“Don’t get me wrong, like all the lads, we’re all ambitious and want to work at the highest level possible. That’s a given for anyone who works in football.

“We’re all competitors and ambitious. I’ve got an opportunity to work in League One with Forest Green Rovers – and I’m extremely proud of that. I definitely see us being here for the first game of next season.”

The Verdict

Despite being a youth coach for England and the manager of Wolves’ under-23’s, there was never a guarantee that Edwards would be able to transfer that ability to a senior squad in the EFL.

He’s worked his magic with Forest Green though and after so many close calls in recent years, they’ve finally made it to the third tier of English football.

Naturally due to his young age and the fact he’s been successful already, Edwards is going to attract attention from higher up in the EFL.

However, it may be best sticking with Forest Green for another season as it may be a year too early to make that jump up the leagues to a club like Birmingham or Watford – neither of who seem to stick with their managers for too long if something goes wrong.