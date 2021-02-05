EFL manager reveals late failed swoop for West Brom player

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has revealed the Hatters made a late bid to bring Kyle Edwards in on loan from West Bromwich Albion but ultimately fell short.

The Baggies are struggling in the Premier League at the moment and could be heading back to the Championship for next season, with Luton well on course to be one of the sides welcoming them back as they currently sit in mid-table.

Jones obviously wanted to add to his side where he could in the winter window, however, and Edwards was a late target of the club’s.

However, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Jones confirmed the Hatters fell short in the pursuit of the player:

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed they failed to secure a loan move for West Brom winger Kyle Edwards on transfer deadline day. #LTFC #WBA — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 5, 2021

The Verdict

A shame for the Hatters as Edwards could well have been a decent signing for them but they’ll have to move on quickly and think about the squad that they do have in front of them.

Indeed, it’s shown this season it’s more than good enough to finish comfortably in the middle of the Championship table and they’ll be eager to rack up as many points as possible and then look to build in the summer window.

Perhaps, then, we’ll see them go back for Edwards but time will only tell there.