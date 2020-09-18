EFL manager reiterates interest in signing Newcastle United man

Paul Warne has once again underlined his interest in re-signing Dan Barlaser on loan from Newcastle United in this summer transfer window, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

Barlaser spent time there last season as he helped the Millers into the Championship via the automatic promotion places in League One.

Clearly, then, he’s a bit of a favourite among those at the club and, crucially, Warne is a fan of him as well and would like him to return.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Millwall, Warne said:

“I am making no bones about the fact that I want to sign him, but I also sincerely want him to play for Newcastle.

“I do not want him to come here with a broken heart thinking this is a bad second place.

“We will have to watch his space. They might extend his contract and then loan him out and say, ‘Right, come up one level’.

“In fairness, he has had two brilliant seasons, but League One and the Premier League are like two different sports.

“I am not speaking on behalf of Newcastle, but they might think he needs a season in the Championship, or they may just keep him in the building and see how it goes.

“I don’t really know and I don’t want to push a door that has not got a latch on.”

The Verdict

Right now, the ball is in Newcastle United’s court and it remains to be seen what they want to do with Barlaser.

He’s a good player but in that central midfield area the Magpies already have a lot of options.

The likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff are among those ahead of him in the pecking order and Warne makes a good point, perhaps United will want to see him playing in the Championship before involving him in the Premier League.

Rotherham have made their stance clear, anyway, and now it’s up to Newcastle to decide what they think is best for the player.