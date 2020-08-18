EFL manager opens up on complicated Liverpool transfer agreement as player trains away from Reds

Reading FC are awaiting an opportunity to tie up the signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool, with Mark Bowen conceding that what the Royals are able to do is tied up in the club’s finances.

Ejaria has spent the last 18 months on loan with Reading in the Championship, with the Royals striking an agreement with Liverpool last summer that there would be an option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

A fee of around £3m, which could rise a further £500k in add-ons, was reported at the time of Ejaria’s second loan agreement, but as yet, there’s been no deal finalised despite the 22-year-old restarting training with Mark Bowen’s side.

The Reading boss conceded that the club’s seemingly complicated financial situation was holding up any permanent transfer, despite Ejaria’s return to training with the Royals.

Discussing the playmaker with Reading’s official media, Bowen said: “We’re lucky to have Ovie Ejaria here training with us – and thanks to Liverpool for allowing us to do that.

“But anything we can or can’t do on him will depend on the finances at the club and what we are able to do to take that situation forward.

“I’ll be trying to get more information on what we are going to be able to do, but it is all wrapped up into what we are able to do in terms of our finances at the club.”

Ejaria made 36 appearances for Reading last season in the Championship, returning three goals and registering five assists for the Royals.

He featured in an attacking midfield position for a lot of the season, but also spent time playing out wide before injuries pinched and left the bright Ejaria sidelined during the final weeks of the Championship season.

The Verdict

This is a slightly concerning situation for Reading to find themselves in with Ejaria, as he’s such an important part of Bowen’s squad.

If a deal can’t be signed off, it would be a blow to the Royals, but there does appear to be a relaxed atmosphere within the Reading camp and Bowen is speaking well as he often does.

From Liverpool’s perspective, if a deal is done, it is great for them to offload the player, but if he can’t sign for Reading, there will be other Championship clubs interested in taking the playmaker on.

Thoughts? Let us know!