EFL manager offers transfer latest on Crystal Palace target

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that there have been no further bids for Flynn Downes since they last rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for the player.

The midfielder has considerable talent, of course, and many will tell you that he is the best player at Portman Road right now so, obviously, they are going to want to keep him or at least only sell him on their terms for good money.

So far, then, Palace’s interest and bids have not converted into a move and since the Eagles’ last rejected bid, Lambert has revealed that nothing else has come in for the midfielder.

He was quoted by the club’s official Twitter account as saying:

PL on bids for Flynn Downes and others: “As far as I’m aware we haven’t received any other bids. If something concrete comes in that Marcus [Evans] likes then it’s up to him.” — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 11, 2020

The Verdict

Palace have been looking to bring down the average age of their squad this summer and have seen a number of players come in to reflect that.

Ebere Eze has been the big signing from the EFL, of course, and they’ve also been heavily linked with Downes in this transfer window.

However, it appears as though things have gone a little quiet and perhaps the Eagles are just taking a step back to address things.

Ipswich will hope, meanwhile, that they don’t hear any more.