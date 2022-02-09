EFL manager makes Ipswich Town claim

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey revealed to the Yorkshire Post that he believes that Ipswich Town are the “best football team” who have visited the Keepmoat Stadium this season.

The Tractor Boys ran out as 1-0 winners at Doncaster’s Yorkshire home last night, with Tyreeq Bakinson’s 39th-minute strike proving to be the difference.

Ipswich are now a mere six points from the League One play-off positions, having won four of their last five divisional matches.

Donny remain bottom of the pile and are eight points from escaping the relegation zone.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about his team’s performance and the quality of the visitors, McSheffrey said: “Obviously, we are disappointed to lose the game. I think in terms of how they play, they are probably the best football team who have come here, in terms of their first-half performance and the way they move the ball and the rotations.

“We got to grips with it when we spoke to them at half-time, but sometimes, you want players to work things out on the pitch and it made we have to sit off a bit deeper.

“We defended what they threw at us, but the goal was cheap. At least, make them work for their goal and as good as their play was in all their build-up, we actually defended quite well when they got into our box in the first half. But to give the goal away was disappointing.

The verdict

Ipswich are making impressive progress towards the play-off positions in recent weeks, with Kieran McKenna seemingly getting a lot out of his squad.

The Tractor Boys have lacked consistency this season, with the Suffolk club enjoying some excellent highs, but they have also been on the end of some very disappointing results.

Given the quality they possess in the squad, it is no surprise to see compliments like this from McSheffrey.

What makes Donny’s boss’ comments even better for Ipswich fans is that the relegation-threatened League One outfit have hosted all of the top-six.