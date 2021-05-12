EFL manager makes admission on rumoured Leeds, West Ham, Middlesbrough transfer target

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has admitted that defender Matthew Sorinola has offers to join other clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sorinola was linked with interest from Premier League pair Leeds and West Ham, as well as Championship duo Middlesbrough and Brentford earlier this season.

The left-back does have a contract offer on the table from the League One club, although that agreement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Now however, it seems as though MK Dons are not alone with their desire to secure an agreement for Sorinola heading into the transfer market.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Sorinola, Martin told The MK Citizen: “He has got other options, and recognises the role MK Dons and his team-mates have played in his career. If that’s enough to keep him, then it won’t be a decision he has made lightly.

“Whatever decision he makes will be the right one for him. We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully we can keep him.

"It has rumbled on for a while, but we have to accept he might leave. He has been offered a really good contract here."

Indeed, it seems Martin believes that an extended stay at the Stadium MK would be beneficial for Sorinola, as he went on to add: "I love Matty, I feel such a strong connection with him. I shared a dressing room with him.

"He's a brilliant person, and is a brilliant player. It has been a pleasure watching him play and develop. I hope he can continue to be a part of it here next season.

"Selfishly, he's an excellent player and I think he'd be great here with another year of development and playing more games.

"But if his desire is to play at a higher level and he has the option, then we have to respect that too. Whatever he wishes to do, it won't have come easy to him."

To date, Sorinola has made 46 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons, scoring three goals and six assists in that time.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be a nervous few months for MK Dons with regards to the future of Sorinola.

If there are offers on the table from further up the football pyramid, then it may be difficult for MK Dons to compete with those other sides from a financial perspective.

Indeed, from a football perspective as well, the chance to make the step up to a higher level may well be tempting for Sorinola, particularly when you consider the size of some of those clubs interested in the left-back.

However, it is still possible that a move to one of those sides would make it harder for Sorinola to get regular first-team football immediately, and that is one thing that could at least play into MK Dons' hands here.