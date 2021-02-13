EFL manager makes admission about on-loan Tottenham man’s game time

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says that on-loan Tottenham midfielder Harvey White may have to wait for a chance in his side’s starting lineup, but has backed him to retain that spot once he gets that opportunity.

White joined Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season back in the January transfer window, with the 19-year-old no doubt hopeful of enjoying some regular game time at Fratton Park.

Since that move, White has so far made five league appearances for Portsmouth, but with all of those coming from the bench, and it seems that while Jackett is aware the teenager may want more starting opportunities, it seems he will not simply be handing those to him on a plate.

Discussing the situation with regards to White’s game time at Portsmouth, Jackett told The News: “There are good signs and I feel offers creativity and distribution from midfield. Tottenham wanted him to come in, compete and have this experience.

“Of course, he and Spurs would want him to have game-time but he is at the good club where there is good competition.”

Indeed, it seems Jackett is expecting big things from White between now and the end of the season, which will include more starting berths for the midfielder, with the Pompey boss going on to add: “I’ve been pleased with what he’s done and been very impressed by him.

“I’m sure he will keep pushing hard and when he gets his chance, because he’s getting substitute appearances at the minute, he will take some shifting because I do feel he is a quality player.”

As things stand, Portsmouth are currently fourth in the League One table, just one point adrift of the automatic promotion having picked up seven points from a possible nine in their last three games.

The Verdict

I do think this is the right approach for Jackett to take with regards to White’s game time.

The chance to improve with more regular first-team football was no doubt a key motivating factor behind the decision for the Spurs man to make the temporary move to Pompey last month.

However, the challenge of competing for a place in the starting lineup is also an experience you feel can benefit White further forward in his career, giving it is something he is likely to encounter at some point further on in his career.

Indeed, with Portsmouth going well at the minute, it may be hard for Jackett to justify changing his side if not necessary, meaning White may have to wait his turn here.