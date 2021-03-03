EFL manager hints at summer transfer intentions for Tottenham loanee

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has suggested that the club could look to re-sign on-loan Tottenham attacker Jack Clarke again in the summer.

Clarke joined the Potters on loan until the end of the season back in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to make ten appearances for O’Neill’s side, helping them to 11th in the current Championship table.

Now it seems as though O’Neill has been impressed with what he has seen from the 20-year-old so far, so much so that he is now hoping to have his services available again next season if possible.

Speaking about Clarke’s performances since his arrival at The Bet365 Stadium, O’Neill told The Stoke Sentinel: “We’ve been pleased with what Jack’s contribution has been. There are areas he has to improve on still but he’s a very talented young player.

“In terms of being out on loan, he’s played more minutes than he has on previous loans so he’s still adapting a little bit.

“But he’s a young player we’re looking at between now and the end of the season to have an impact because you’d like to think that was a situation we could revisit next year on a longer-term basis.”

Since joining Tottenham from Leeds for a reported £10million back in the summer of 2019, Clarke has so far made just three appearances for Spurs, none of which have come in the Premier League.

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on Clarke’s contract with Tottenham, securing his future in North London until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think it could be sensible for O’Neill and Stoke to try and bring Clarke back to the club next season.

The winger clearly has plenty of potential, but he hasn’t quite unlocked that yet, and it is hard to see him breaking into the Tottenham side at this moment in time.

Another spell at a club such as Stoke that he is already familiar with however, could well help him gain some momentum into next season since he already knows their style of play, something that could then start to see him really make an impact, and catch the eye of those watching on at Spurs.

As a result, it does seem as though this is a deal that could work well for all parties come the summer transfer window, and it could therefore make sense for Stoke to make sure they look into this.