EFL manager confirms transfer bid accepted for 24-year-old amid Cardiff City links

Highly-rated Crewe Alexandra defender Perry Ng is set to leave the League One club, with manager David Artell revealing that he is on his way to Cardiff City for a medical.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is one step closer to stepping up to the second tier of English football, who have been in the market for a right-back even before Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu suffered another injury setback.

The Bluebirds’ first bid for Crewe’s captain was lambasted by Artell, who branded the move ‘disgusting‘, but there has been movement since that transpired and the two clubs have ended up thrashing out a deal.

A graduate of Crewe’s academy system, Ng has risen through the ranks to become one of the top full-backs in League One, with his left-sided counterpart Harry Pickering also attracting interest from the Championship.

Whilst it looks like Pickering may stay at Gresty Road, the same cannot be said for Ng, who was available for selection against Plymouth at the weekend but was left out of the squad by Artell with a transfer move at that time a real possibility.

Ng is departing with the best wishes of Crewe’s manager, and by the sounds of it Cardiff are getting a solid player

“It has been all amicable between the two clubs and we have reached an agreement on a deal that we feel is good for everyone,” said Artell, per Crewe’s club website. “If it all goes through and I see no reason why it shouldn’t then we are all delighted for him. “He works hard and has a terrific desire to improve. His attitude is first class and I would have no qualms about him stepping up and playing in the Championship. None whatsoever. “He would deserve it and all the staff and players would be delighted for him.” The Verdict This is definitely a good signing for the Bluebirds who have found right-back to be a real problem position this season. Neil Harris has already raided the lower leagues once this window for Crawley hot-shot Max Watters, and Ng’s incoming would probably cost the club no more than £500,000 in a transfer fee. For a player who may not have reached his peak yet, it is good business and he deserves a chance to make the step up to the next level, although he may face stiff competition if the Bluebirds also bring in Aston Villa’s Frederic Guilbert, who has also been strongly linked to the club.