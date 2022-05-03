EFL manager addresses speculation regarding QPR and Blackburn Rovers vacancies

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that he is flattered with reports linking him to the managerial jobs at both Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers.

However, Ainsworth has also revealed that his full focus is on the Chairboys’ League One play-off double header with Milton Keynes Dons which begins later this week.

Ainsworth has now been at Wanderers for 12 years – firstly as a player but then he became the club’s manager in 2012, and with the job he still holds to this very day it means he’s the longest-serving boss in the whole of England’s professional leagues.

The ultimate Blackburn Rovers end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Blackburn Rovers face on the opening day of the 2021/22 season? Cardiff City Bristol City Birmingham City Swansea City

He has courted interest from clubs in the past but has always remained at Adams Park, and the rumour mill has gone into overdrive this past week with two clubs close to Ainsworth’s heart that are soon to have managerial vacancies.

Both Mark Warburton and Tony Mowbray are set to depart from their respective jobs at the end of the 2021-22 Championship season, and Blackburn have put Ainsworth, who is believed to be a fan of the club and spent time in their youth academy as a player, on their shortlist – per a report from The Sun.

And whilst there are no current concrete links to Ainsworth being in the running for the Hoops job, he is a former player and caretaker manager at the west London outfit and features prominently in the betting markets.

“I’m humbled and flattered to be linked with jobs like that as they are obviously big clubs, but I am at a big club as well, and we’ve got plenty of time to do things here,” Ainsworth said on the speculation surrounding his name, per James Richings of the Bucks Free Press.

“Nothing is going to distract me from these play-offs and for me, it’s all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers. I’ve been here before as it’s not like the first time so that’s probably a good thing.

“Flattered as always but I’m cracking on with the play-offs which I’m loving, as it’s going to be a real big occasion.”

The Verdict

Ainsworth has remained very loyal to Wycombe for a number of years, but you have to wonder if he feels like he’s taken them as far as they can despite what he’s said.

The Chairboys lived the Championship dream last season and came so close to staying in the second tier for a second season, and they’ve done remarkably well in a competitive League One season to get into the play-offs.

Ainsworth you would imagine is very settled in the area considering he’s been at Wycombe for so long, but there could perhaps be an allure to head to one of his former clubs if an offer comes.

Blackburn could be especially tempting as he was a fan of the club as a youngster and spent time in their academy – being from the town as well means that if an approach does come, it could be hard to turn down.