EFL manager comments on Leeds United player as potential transfer opportunity looms

Simon Weaver was thoroughly impressed with Jordan Stevens’ first cameo in a Harrogate Town shirt in their friendly with Newcastle United U23s, he told the Harrogate Advertiser this afternoon.

Stevens popped up with an assist for the winner as Town beat the Toon Army’s youngsters 2-1. Weaver gave his verdict on the on trial winger after the game.

He said: “I thought he did well, he contributed to the game.

“He put some good balls in, one which ultimately led to our second goal. He’s technically very good, as you can see, but he’s going to be, coming from Leeds United.

“We’re just having an early look at him.” The Sulphurites have considerable depth in wide areas, so Stevens must grab his opportunities, next up is Rotherham United on Wednesday. The 21-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring and assisting once, for Swindon Town last season – the Robins went on the finished second from bottom in League One. Before spending the second half of the campaign in League Two with Bradford City. Harrogate have made seven additions so far this summer, none of which have come in Stevens’ position. With his contract at Leeds running out in June 2022, Stevens will be desperate to get his feet under the table in the Football League and Harrogate may provide that exact opportunity. The Verdict With the depth of wide men in the Harrogate squad there could potentially be a better fit for Stevens in League Two. At 21 with one year left on his deal regular first team action is a must and if Town are unlikely to allow that then he should look elsewhere. Stevens played every right sided position last term and filled in as a central midfielder, this is a crucial season for his development and honing down on a specialist role, but also in looking to solidify himself as a Football League level player.

