EFL manager backs West Brom youngster to break into first-team next season

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has backed West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer to play in the Championship next season.

Palmer, 23, has spent the season out on-loan with League Two Plymouth. He played in all 37 of Plymouth’s fixtures before the season was curtailed, keeping 14 clean sheets – more than any other keeper in the division.

Speaking to Express & Star about Palmer, Lowe reckons he’ll be in good stead to return to West Brom and challenge for the no.1 spot after the summer:

“I’ve had a brief chat with Alex – he has been different class and probably the best goalkeeper in League Two – Alex could find himself in West Brom’s first-team squad next season, whether that’s second choice, third choice, being around it.”

Slave Bilic could have a goalkeeping conundrum on his hands next season. Both Ali Al-Habsi and Jonathan Bond are coming to the end of their contracts, and no talk of renewals have yet been heard.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

Palmer then could be in contention to challenge Sam Johnstone at The Hawthorns next season. But Lowe hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Palmer returning to Argyle for a second season.

“If he goes out on loan again, would he bypass Plymouth Argyle? Probably. Could he go to the Championship? Yes, 100 per cent. But if the option arose, and he wanted to come back then we would certainly look at it.”

The Kidderminster-born Palmer has quickly established himself as one of the best young goalkeeper in the EFL. West Brom certainly have a prospect on their hands, but it’s unclear what Bilic’s plans are for him.

The verdict

Should West Brom head up to the Premier League then it’s hard to see Palmer going straight into no.1. He could definitely challenge for second or third-choice spot, but a loan move seems more appropriate. There’d be plenty of Championship clubs interested, and it’ll be something for Baggies fans to keep an eye out for.