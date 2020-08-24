EFL man tipped to join Leeds United this summer

Danny Mills has suggested that there is ‘no reason’ why Lewis Cook couldn’t head back to Leeds United this summer from AFC Bournemouth, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Whites and the Cherries have switched places for next season in terms of division, with the former back in the Premier League and the latter heading into the Championship.

Perhaps, then, we could see some players leaving the south coast club back for top-flight sides who might be interested and it appears as though Mills could see Cook moving back to his old team.

He said:

“I would like to see him back at Leeds because he is a quality player.

“His opportunities were pretty limited at Bournemouth. Sometimes it is difficult to come back and they all say ‘never go back’ but on occasion, it has worked out for players. He was young when he left Leeds so there is no reason why he couldn’t come back.”

The Verdict

Cook was a fine young player coming through at Leeds and it was no surprise to see him move to the Premier League with the Cherries.

However, things have now changed and you have to think that he’d be tempted to play for the Whites in the Premier League if they did indeed come calling.

There’s obviously things to consider like where he’d play and whether he’d play regularly but you would have thought he’d have a fine chance to get regular minutes, given the quality he has and the thin nature of the Whites’ squad right now.

Let’s see if Mills is right in his prediction.