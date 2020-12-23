EFL man comes on Wolves’ radar as they look to solve problem position in January transfer window

Wolves are considering a move for Bournemouth’s Josh King as they look to sign a striker in the January window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were dealt a huge blow last month when star man Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull after a collision against Arsenal. Whilst the Mexican has made positive progress since, there is still no timeframe on when he may return to the pitch.

That means 18-year-old Fabio Silva is the only senior striker at Molineux, with Santo making it clear that he expects a new number nine to arrive next month.

And, The Athletic have revealed how King is a name that Wanderers’ recruitment team are monitoring.

The Norwegian international was expected to leave the Cherries in the summer, but he failed to secure a move away. Despite that, a combination of factors, including injury, has restricted him to just six appearances in the Championship this season.

With King out of contract in the summer of 2021, it’s inevitable that he will leave Bournemouth on a free if he doesn’t seal a January exit.

The verdict

On paper this seems like the ideal signing for Wolves. They need a proven figure to come in and make an instant impact as they try and cope without Jimenez.

King, who has shone in the Premier League in the past, would do that, and his contract situation means he would be available at a knockdown price.

From the players perspective, a move to the West Midlands would surely appeal, so this is one to watch next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.