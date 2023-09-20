Reading FC owner Dai Yongge has been charged with misconduct by the EFL after he failed to meet the decision of an independent disciplinary commission last week, the EFL have confirmed.

Yongge failed to pay Reading's players and staff in full and on time on multiple occasions during the 2022-23 season, leading to the club being charged and subsequently docked one point from their League One points tally last month.

An independent commission ruled that in order to prevent any further unpaid wages, Yongge must deposit an amount equal to 125% of Reading's monthly wage bill within 28 days of the ruling, which would have been September 12.

That date came and went though without any money being sent by the Chinese businessman, forcing the EFL to deduct another three points from Ruben Selles' side and an independent commission will now decide what punishment Yongge will get.

Yongge has been criticised by supporters for a while now but the detractors have only gotten louder following the six-point deduction the club suffered in the Championship last season, effectively relegating the club to League One.

And in June, the EFL charged Yongge and the club for failing to pay the players and staff on three separate occasions during the previous season, and added to that the club did not pay their taxes to HMRC on time.

How will the independent commission punish Dai Yongge?

You only have to look at the case involving former Wigan Athletic owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi earlier in 2023 to see what may happen to Yongge.

Al-Jasmi was also charged with misconduct by the EFL for his failure of payments at Wigan and was given the same order to deposit 125 per cent of the monthy wage bill into a separate bank account.

Much like Reading in the last week, that did not arrive from the Latics' custodian, prompting another points deduction for Wigan and he was eventually fined £10,000 for the misconduct charge.

This could be a similar punishment to what Yongge ends up receiving, although that would probably not satisfy Reading fans that want Yongge out.

What is Dai Yongge's stance on potentially selling Reading FC?

Even though he has lost a lot of money since becoming owner in June 2017, with the latest club accounts published earlier in the year up until the 2021-22 season stating that he has made nearly £150 million in losses, Yongge doesn't appear to want to sell up anytime soon.

In-fact, it has been revealed multiple times this year that Yongge is looking for additional outside investors to help him out with the funding of the Royals, including in the club's statement last week to confirm that another three points had been taken off them in League One.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but British businessman William Storey, who was involved in a controversial sponsorship deal a number of years ago with Haas Racing team in Formula One, was reported to be in meetings with Reading earlier this week in regards to potential investment.

Storey appears to be hinting at involvement with the Berkshire outfit through his Rich Energy drinks group, but it remains to be seen if it will go anywhere after he failed to buy both Sunderland and Coventry City in the previous three years.