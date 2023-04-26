The EFL have decided that they won't be taking any action against Burnley despite fielding a "weakened" team against Reading earlier this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Coming into that clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, they had already sealed promotion but knew they wouldn't be able to win the title due to Sheffield United's win against Cardiff City in the early kick-off.

Although it's unclear whether that had an effect on his team selection, Vincent Kompany did go ahead and make six changes with some of his fringe players being given the opportunity to shine against the Royals.

That game in Berkshire finished 0-0, giving the Royals what looked to be a crucial point at that time in their quest for survival.

Huddersfield Town's complaint

Huddersfield were reportedly unhappy about the fact that the Clarets fielded a "weakened" side in Berkshire and with that, the EFL wrote to the latter to get them to explain why they put out the team they did.

The Championship league leaders reportedly believe that they need to give some of their fringe players a chance to shine and wanted to use their squad to the full, with some first-teamers not being given as much chance to shine as others.

Not only did Kompany's side rest some of their key players with Scott Twine being handed a start - but they also lost key man Nathan Tella to an injury and were forced to play with 10 men during the latter stages of the game with Manuel Benson having to come off.

Despite this, the away side were the better team on the day and would have been disappointed not to have come away from the game with all three points, with Churlinov having a massive chance in the second half.

Did the EFL make the right decision?

It's not as if the Clarets put a youth team out, so they shouldn't be punished and it's good that they haven't been.

A fine and/or a points deduction would have been extremely harsh - but you can understand why Huddersfield complained because they were beaten by a strong Burnley side at Turf Moor not so long ago.

But last weekend proved that the Clarets aren't guaranteed to win, even when they play a strong team. They fielded their big guns against strugglers Queens Park Rangers last weekend but still lost.

However, they will have been grateful to make amends last night and with this news of no action being reported ahead of that clash against Blackburn Rovers, that may have given them the extra 10% needed to go on and seal the title at Ewood Park.

They managed to secure the victory despite not playing their best possible team, with Jordan Beyer out injured and Taylor Harwood-Bellis being dropped to the bench.

The fact they are giving fringe players a chance to shine is a real positive for both those first-teamers and the Clarets - because it will allow the club to make the best possible decision on their futures ahead of the summer.