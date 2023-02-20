EFL make Birmingham City decision following off-field investigation

The EFL have have issued ‘various charges’ against people as they look into issues surrounding the ownership at Birmingham City.

It’s no secret that the ownership situation at Blues has been a mess, with problems arising recently as a proposed takeover couldn’t happen due to uncertainty surrounding who actually owns the club at the minute.

Whilst discussions remain ongoing with a group led by businessman Jeremy Dale, the EFL were completing checks on whether they had been misled by the current owners when it came to the Owners and Directors Test as they investigate who is actually in control.

As well as that, concerns had come up that Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez, who wanted to complete a takeover before it fell through, put money into the club before it was finalised, which would potentially see them breaching rules over unapproved funding.

And, in a fresh development this evening, they have released a statement that has confirmed people have been charged.

“Having comprehensively reviewed all relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of Misconduct.

“The charges allege that a number of people were allowed to and did act as Relevant Persons and/or acquired Control of the Club without the prior approval of the EFL, and associated breaches.”

The next step will see the matters referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission.

The verdict

This update doesn’t clarify exactly who has been charged but they had been looking into Blues for many reasons and this is obviously not good news for the club.

With Richardson and Lopez, the current owners will need to explain why they were given license to have the influence they had before the takeover went through, whilst there is still so much uncertainty surrounding BSHL.

So, all this does is add another problem facing Birmingham and it will no doubt mean more waiting for the fans who have been through enough over the years as they desperately look for this sorry chapter to end under the current owners.

