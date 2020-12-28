EFL loanee tipped to make Manchester United return

Reliable football journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on Matej Kovar’s Swindon Town future via Twitter, with the goalkeeper widely expected to return to parent club Manchester United next month.

Having previously joined up with the Robins over the summer, the young shot stopper could seemingly be heading towards an early return to Old Trafford after conceding 31 league goals and keeping just one clean sheet for the County Ground outfit.

Swindon boss John Sheridan is still very much new to the role after taking over the reins from the departing Richie Wellens, perhaps suggesting that some changes to the squad could well be in the offing.

Think he goes back. New keeper lined up. https://t.co/OyN31cuh7e — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

21-year-old Kovar has made 19 appearances for the League One side so far in what is his first taste of senior football since moving to England back in 2017.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Swindon Town’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Miles Storey ever played for thee club's academy? Yes No

The Robins also have Joe Fryer and youngster Archie Matthews as options between the sticks if the Czech Republic youth international does indeed depart.

The Verdict

For me this is a classic case of a new manager putting his own stamp on the squad, with players that are of no use to Sheridan sure to be told as much and then subsequently frozen out over the next month or so.

There is no doubting that Swindon find themselves in the early knockings of a relegation battle after coming up from League Two last term, with only five league wins to their name at the time of writing.

I am expecting changes aplenty for the club this January in what could be one of their most important transfer windows in recent history.

It is imperative that they solve their current issues if they want to remain in the third tier and it appears that the first one that needs solving is in between the sticks if this news is anything to go by.