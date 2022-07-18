EFL loan transfer, Sara fitness update, transfer details: The latest Norwich City news headlines you might have missed

Norwich City‘s pre-season preparations continued over the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Marseille.

Two goals from Jordan Hugill and another from Jacob Lungi Sorensen were enough to give the Canaries a comfortable victory over their French opponents.

Dean Smith and his players know that the real business begins in just under two weeks though, when the club travel to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City in the Championship on July 30th.

With the season just around the corner, there’s been plenty going on in Norfolk, with a big transfer confirmed over the weekend.

Here are three Canaries headlines you might have missed over the last few days.

EFL loan for young full-back

One headline from late last week came when it was announced that young right-back Bali Mumba would be heading out on loan this season.

The 20-year-old has linked up with League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Talking to Plymouth Argyle club media, Mumba said: “It looks like the right club for me to look to develop and push on.”

“It’s a step that I need.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the youngster gets on.

Quiz: The big Norwich City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1906 1910 1914

Sara fitness update

Another major Norwich headline from over the weekend revolved around the signing of Gabriel Sara.

The central midfielder joined the Canaries on a permanent deal over the weekend, but is currently injured.

It does not sound as though he is far off, though, with Dean Smith confirming he expected the player to be ready for the start of the new campaign.

“He’s in the latter stages of his recovery from injury, so I expect him to come straight back in and join the squad for training ahead of our first game of the season.” Smith told the Eastern Daily Press.

Sara financial claims

Staying on Gabriel Sara, the financial details behind the move have also emerged over the weekend.

As reported by The Athletic, reports in Brazil suggest the deal for the player is £11 million, with a further £2 million in add-ons.

Norwich will pay an initial fee of £6 million for the player, with the rest due to be paid in 12 months time, as per reports.

The Athletic state that “Norwich are keen to cast doubt over those reports and that suggestion” though, which may mean they are not as accurate as we might think.

Nevertheless, it reveals a ball-park figure for the player after he sealed his move from Sao Paolo.