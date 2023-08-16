Highlights Fleetwood Town offers the lowest season ticket price in League One at £269.04, making it an affordable option for fans.

The 2023–24 League One season is here.

It is set to be an incredibly competitive division once again this season, with Reading, Blackpool, and Wigan Athletic coming down from the Championship, while Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town, and Carlisle United will feature in the third tier after their respective promotions from League Two.

Fans undoubtedly love to see their team in action, but the cost of attending football matches has increased in recent years.

With this in mind, we have ranked each of the 24 League One teams in order of the price of their season tickets.

Figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available.

24 Fleetwood Town - £269.04

Fleetwood offers the lowest season ticket price in the division.

Scott Brown’s side look to play a possession-based style, so many of the season ticket holders can expect to watch their side have plenty of the ball.

23 Blackpool - £289

Local rivals to the cheapest season ticket, Blackpool, will be looking for a much better season than last following their relegation from the Championship.

The Tangerines have reappointed Neil Critchley as manager, and fans will be hoping that he can repeat the success that he had previously at Bloomfield Road, by once again achieving promotion from League One.

22 Leyton Orient - £289

Leyton Orient return to League One following eight seasons below the third tier, as the London club won League Two last season.

Orient’s fans will get their money’s worth if their form at Brisbane Road is similar to last season, as Orient only suffered two losses at home in the league.

21 Bolton Wanderers - £299

Bolton fans will be excited for another season under the stewardship of Ian Evatt. The club came close to promotion last year as they reached the play-off semi-final.

Bolton will hope to go a couple of steps further this year and finally gain promotion from League One back to the Championship after a five season absence.

20 Charlton Athletic - £310

Charlton had a relatively disappointing season last year as the club finished 10th, well off the expected pace of challenging for a play-off position.

Fans will be hoping for better viewing at The Valley as the London club looks to achieve promotion under Dean Holden in his first full season as Addicks manager, having been appointed in December last season.

19 Oxford United - £329

Oxford will be hoping for a much better season as the club battled relegation throughout, only securing their safety on the penultimate weekend.

Similar to Charlton, Oxford will be hoping that giving the manager they appointed last season time over the pre-season to get his message across.

18 Derby County - £330

Derby finished just outside the play-off positions last season after failing to secure a point on the final day as they lost to Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

Derby fans will be confident that under the management of Paul Warne, a manager who has achieved three promotions from League One, he can bring about similar success. With one of the cheapest season tickets in the league, this potential success will encourage many fans to invest.

17 Stevenage - £340

Stevenage fans will be jubilant following their successful promotion last year, as the club finished second with an impressive 85 points.

With Steve Evans in the dugout, it won't be a dull watch in League One.

16 Wigan Athletic - £345

Wigan suffered financially last season as the club struggled to pay staff and players at times.

Fans will be hopeful that the club can carry the decent form displayed under Shaun Maloney into this season as they look to overcome their points deduction quickly and mount a push for a return to the Championship on their first attempt.

15 Reading FC - £350

The Royals faced an uncertain future throughout pre-season, and with the season having kicked off, the club doesn’t look to be in a more stable position.

Supporters may be happy with the survival of their club and a season of ensuring they stay within League One.

14 Wycombe Wanderers - £362

Wycombe's fans may be happy with a similar season to last as the club has lost the vital component that made Wycombe successful over recent seasons, Gareth Ainsworth. Following his move to QPR in February, the club struggled to garner any consistency, missing out on the play-offs.

Fans will hope form under Matt Bloomfield improves.

13 Bristol Rovers - £369

Bristol Rovers had a good first season back in League One, securing their safety in the division without too much fuss.

The Pirates will look to build upon this in the upcoming campaign as they look to ensure their continued League One status.

12 Lincoln City - £380

A mid-table finish for Lincoln last season under Mark Kennedy would have been viewed as acceptable by many fans.

The club will be hoping to mount a promotion push of sorts, as they have the talent in players like Teddy Bishop and Danny Mandroiu to do so.

11 Exeter City - £385

The club achieved a safe mid-table finish in their first season back in League One after being promoted after nine seasons outside the division.

The fans will loom at the reasonably priced season tickets within the league and be encouraged to help cheer their side on to improve on last year's good performance.

10 Northampton Town - £390

Northampton achieved promotion last season, and fans will be excited for the upcoming season.

Fans will be hopeful of avoiding a relegation scrap and securing their position in League One for next season with their ability to grind out results.

9 Cambridge United - £390

Cambridge secured their safety on a miraculous final day of the season - they won while MK Dons could only muster a draw, ensuring their League One status.

The U’s fans will be happier with a more boring season in mid-table obscurity this campaign, helping to lower their stress levels.

8 Carlisle United - £391

Carlisle secured promotion to League One through the play-offs in an incredibly entertaining final against Stockport County.

Carlisle will be looking to bring this feel-good factor into the upcoming season as they look to avoid being dragged into a battle at the bottom.

7 Barnsley - £392

The Yorkshire club will be looking to shake off the disappointment of defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final and go one better this season.

Neill Collins has his side set up well to achieve the fans lofty ambitions of returning to the Championship.

6 Port Vale - £405

Port Vale suffered a terrible 2023, as the club only managed four victories last season following New Year's. The club believes the permanent appointment of Andy Crosby will bring a better League One campaign.

Fans will expect better results when they pay for the sixth-most expensive season ticket.

5 Cheltenham Town - £426

Cheltenham will look to build upon their two decent seasons in League One following their promotion from League Two.

Fans will be excited with significant signings in Curtis Davies, Luke Southwood, and Liam Smith as the club looks to build upon their 16th place last season.