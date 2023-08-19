Highlights The new EFL League One season is expected to be as thrilling as the previous one.

The new EFL League One season has started, and it boasts a mixture of teams all with their own ambitions.

Last season was one of the tightest at the top we’ve seen for a long time. Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday all set the bar high.

This season will be just as thrilling, with Reading dropping from the Championship and Leyton Orient making their return to the third tier.

With League One becoming increasingly competitive each season, we thought it is the perfect opportunity to rank each club (24 – 1) and their squad value, as per transfermarkt.

24 Port Vale, £4,123,152

Port Vale avoided relegation by four points last season. They look set for another tough season as they try to become an established League One side.

Nathan Smith and new signing Alex Lacovitti are the most valuable players, per transfermarkt. The centre back pairing will be hoping to help the squad move forward.

23 Cheltenham Town, £4,283,316

Cheltenham have been in League One for a few seasons now and will be starting to think about making forward steps. Losing star striker Alfie May did no favours for their market value or goalscoring on the pitch.

22 Stevenage FC, £4,362,196

The first of the newly promoted clubs on the transfermarkt list, Stevenage got 85 points last season in League Two.

They’ve lost a few players over the summer but have made some good signings to replace those that left. New signing Dan Butler is now their most valuable player, per transfermarkt.

21 Northampton Town, £4,638,195

Another of the newly promoted clubs, Northampton, finished third last season but will have a tough task fighting relegation this season.

They’ve used the loan market well this summer, but their most valuable player is striker Louis Appéré. He only scored eight goals last season; he’ll be hoping to improve on that.

20 Shrewsbury Town, £4,663,294

Despite finishing 12th last season, Shrewsbury were at one point looking at the play-offs as a possibility.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley is their most valuable player. Keep an eye on loan signing Nohan Kenneh this season, he signed from Hibernian and the 20-year-old looks promising.

19 Leyton Orient, £4,722,107

Orient are back in the third tier after falling on hard times that saw them drop to the National League.

To mark their return, they’ve made the impressive signing of Ethan Galbraith on a free transfer from Manchester United. The 22-year-old is Orient’s most valuable player, followed closely by fellow new boy, Joe Pigott.

18 Exeter City, £4,722,107

Another recent League Two champion, Exeter City, had a strong return to the third-tier last season. Their 14th place finish was above expectations, and they’ll be keen to make sure it wasn’t just luck.

They’ve signed 31-year-old Tom Carroll on a free transfer who is valued at £858,059.78, per transfermarkt, boosting their market value this season.

17 Cambridge United, £4,959,413

Cambridge survived relegation by one-point last season, they’ll be hoping to be well clear of relegation this season.

16 Wycombe Wanderers, £5,105,924

The first League One club to go above the £5 million mark, per transfermarkt. Known for their direct football, they’ve signed an array of young players this summer, along with the experienced Richard Keogh.

15 Carlisle United, £5,320,809

The fourth and final of the newly promoted teams on the list, Carlisle did it the hard way by winning the play-offs last season. The signing of forwards Luke Plange and Sean Maguire have caught the eyes of many this summer.

14 Burton Albion, £5,320,809

Burton have a strong side on paper this season, it’s a team that should be making positive steps this season.

Mason Bennett is their most valuable player, per transfermarkt - a player that will get the Burton fans on their feet.

13 Lincoln City, £5,476,368

Lincoln are a team with quality young players who’ll be looking to shine this season. Ethan Erhahon is the standout of those players and is valued at £686,616, per transfermarkt.

12 Wigan Athletic, £6,676,899

The first of the recently relegated clubs to feature on the list. Wigan have been hit with a point deduction this season and are still facing financial question marks off the pitch. Despite this, they’ve kept hold of some of their talent, and signed good players for this league.

Callum Lang is the first £1 million player we come across in the league, per transfermarkt.

11 Charlton Athletic, £6,847,861

Another team who have had their fair share of financial issues in the past. Charlton have been knocking on the door of the Championship for some time now. Will May be able to fire them to promotion?

10 Fleetwood Town, £6,975,383

You might be shocked to see Fleetwood so high in the rankings, but their squad is full of young potential. They’re also helped by the highly valued pair, Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley, per transfermarkt.

9 Portsmouth, £7,447,300

It doesn’t seem that long since Portsmouth were winning the FA Cup and playing in Europe. They’re on their way back up and will be hoping this season they can finally break back into the play-offs.

8 Oxford United, £7,801,151

Oxford have a strong mix of young players and experience. It’s a team that should do a lot better than last season when they finished 19th.

7 Bolton Wanderers, £9,158,736

Beaten in the play-offs last season, Bolton are still fighting to reclaim their second-tier status after some time in the third tier. Aaron Morley, Dan Nlundulu and Dion Charles lead their most valuable players, per transfermarkt.

6 Bristol Rovers, £9,340,948

Bristol Rovers are another team that have made good signings this summer. They’ve added to a team that was dangerous last season. Aaron Collins is still their star man and most valuable player, per transfermarkt.

5 Barnsley, £11,902,655

Last season's beaten play-off finalists are the first team to crack the £10 million mark. They’ve lost some key players but have worked quickly to fill their voids.