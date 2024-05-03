Highlights Play-off winners over the past 20 years have included Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, and Blackpool.

Memorable moments like Sheffield Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Barnsley have defined these finals.

Doncaster deserving to beat Leeds was a memorable 2008 final.

The Sky Bet League One season has come to an end, with Portsmouth and Derby County automatically promoted, and Oxford United set to join them after victory at Wembley in the play-off final.

Despite Bolton Wanderers entering their play-off final with Oxford United as favourites, it is the latter that will join the Championship next season following a 2-0 win.

As we reflect on another League One campaign, we look back at the last 20 play-off winners from the third-tier.

Year Winner Loser Result Venue 2023/24 Oxford United Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Wembley 2022/23 Sheffield Wednesday Barnsley 1-0 (AET) Wembley 2021/22 Sunderland Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Wembley 2020/21 Blackpool Lincoln City 2-1 Wembley 2019/20 Wycombe Wanderers Oxford United 2-1 Wembley 2018/19 Charlton Athletic Sunderland 2-1 Wembley 2017/18 Rotherham United Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Wembley 2016/17 Millwall Bradford City 1-0 Wembley 2015/16 Barnsley Millwall 3-1 Wembley 2014/15 Preston North End Swindon Town 4-0 Wembley 2013/14 Rotherham United Leyton Orient 2-2 (AET, 4–3 penalties) Wembley 2012/13 Yeovil Town Brentford 2-1 Wembley 2011/12 Huddersfield Town Sheffield United 0-0 (AET, 8–7 penalties) Wembley 2010/11 Peterborough United Huddersfield United 3-0 Old Trafford 2009/10 Millwall Swindon Town 1-0 Wembley 2008/09 Scunthorpe United Millwall 3-2 Wembley 2007/08 Doncaster Rovers Leeds United 1-0 Wembley 2006/07 Blackpool Yeovil Town 2-0 Wembley 2005/06 Barnsley Swansea City 2-2 (AET, 4–3 penalties) Millennium Stadium 2004/05 Sheffield Wednesday Hartlepool United 4-2 (AET) Millennium Stadium

Oxford United 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Despite finishing third in the League One table in 2023/24, Bolton couldn't earn promotion back to the Championship at Wembley, suffering a defeat to Oxford.

Oxford, who were 10 points behind the Trotters at the end of the regular season, were inspired by Josh Murphy at Wembley, as the winger struck twice in the space of 11 minutes heading into half-time to win the game for Des Buckingham's side.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Barnsley (AET)

Sheffield Wednesday eventually won promotion back to the Championship in 2023, beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley. The game was settled by a Josh Windass goal in the 123rd minute, as the Owls eventually got past 10-man Barnsley after the Tykes lost Adam Phillips to a second-half red card.

The result meant Wednesday joined Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town back in the Championship.

Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland overcame Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 to win themselves promotion to the Championship after a fifth-place finish in Sky Bet League One. Sunderland opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Elliot Embleton's strike which set the tempo for the Black Cats, who dominated the game from the start. Ross Stewart then secured Sunderland's promotion to the Championship with his finish which went into the bottom corner to give Sunderland the win.

Sunderland joined Wigan and Rotherham with promotion to the Championship.

Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln City

Blackpool got the better of Lincoln City, beating them 2-1 despite going 1-0 down within the first minute after Ollie Turton put the ball into the back of his own net following a cross from Brennan Johnson.

Blackpool soon struck back through Kenny Dougall, who scored with a low strike into the bottom corner. Dougall would then win the game for Blackpool in the 54th minute with a similar strike to his one earlier.

Blackpool secured promotion to the Championship with Hull and Peterborough.

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Oxford United

Wycombe finally secured promotion to the Championship after just narrowly missing out in the league. Wycombe defender Anthony Stewart's ninth-minute header put Wycombe into an early lead, before Oxford United pulled one back after Mark Sykes chipped Wycombe keeper Ryan Allsop. Joe Jacobson secured promotion for The Chairboys with a penalty in the 79th minute.

Wycombe was promoted alongside Coventry City and Rotherham United.

Charlton Athletic 2-1 Sunderland

Charlton won promotion to the Championship after missing out by just three points in the league. Sunderland took an early lead in the game after a mistake from keeper Dillion Phillips after he missed a back pass from Naby Sarr and watched the ball roll into the back of his own net.

Ben Purrington pulled one back for The Addicks after tapping in Lyle Taylor's low cross. Paul Bauer was the hero for Charlton as the ball fell to him in the 94th minute, and he put it into the back of the net, securing promotion.

Charlton went up with Barnsley and Luton Town.

Rotherham United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Rotherham captain Richard Wood helped secure The Millers promotion to the Championship with a double, including the winner in extra time. Rotherham striker David Ball missed a penalty in the first half, but Wood scored shortly after, giving the Yorkshire outfit the lead. Shrewsbury then equalised in the 58th minute through Alex Rodman. Wood was the hero, though, in extra time as he scored in the 103rd minute to gain Rotherham promotion.

Rotherham gained promotion with Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Millwall 1-0 Bradford City

After just scraping into the top-six, Millwall won the Sky Bet League One play-offs after a 1-0 win vs Bradford City. The game was goalless until the 85th minute when Steve Morison volleyed in the goal to send Millwall back to the Championship.

Millwall went up to the Championship with Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers.

Barnsley 3-1 Millwall

Barnsley scored twice in 20 minutes to set themselves up for victory in the League One play-off final. Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for Barnsley after 88 seconds, then an Adam Hammill strike from 25 yards out doubled The Tykes' lead. Mark Beevers then pulled one back for Millwall, but that was not enough as Lloyd Isgrove headed home for Barnsley, which confirmed their promotion.

Barnsley went up with Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion.

Preston North End 4-0 Swindon Town

Preston comfortably beat Swindon Town 4-0 after a Jermaine Beckford hat-trick to help them gain promotion into the Championship. Beckford opened up the scoring in the fourth minute from close range. Paul Huntington then doubled the lead with a volley in the 13th minute. Beckford got his second of the game just before half-time after scoring from the edge of the area. Beckford completed his hat-trick after he scored from a one-on-one on an impressive afternoon.

Preston were promoted with Bristol City and MK Dons.

Rotherham United 2-2 Leyton Orient (AET, 4–3 Penalties)

It took penalties for Rotherham United to beat Leyton Orient after 120 minutes when the teams could not be separated with the game finishing 2-2.

Moses Odubajo opened up the scoring in the 34th minute for Leyton Orient with a volley, then he set up Dean Cox with a cross which doubled the O's lead.

An Alex Revell quick-fire double in the 55th and 60th minutes got Rotherham back into the game. Rotherham then went on to win on penalties 4-3.

Rotherham secured their promotion alongside Wolves and Brentford.

2012/13 - Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town 2-1 Brentford

Yeovil Town defeated Brentford 2-1 in the final after first-half goals from Paddy Madden and Dan Burn were enough to help them gain promotion. Madden gave The Glovers an early lead in the sixth minute as he placed his shot into the bottom corner. Burn then doubled the lead with a header from the corner just before the break. Harlee Dean pulled one back for Brentford in the 51st minute, but that was not enough as Yeovil went on to win the game.

Yeovil were promoted with Doncaster Rovers and Bournemouth.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield United (AET 8–7 penalties)

After both teams failed to find the back of the net for 120 minutes, the game went to penalties. Huddersfield missed their first three penalties and looked to be out of the match, but keeper Alex Smithies kept them in the game. Huddersfield eventually went on to beat Sheffield United 8-7 on penalties, with Steve Simonsen missing the penalty to confirm Huddersfield's promotion.

Huddersfield were promoted alongside Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

Peterborough United 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Peterborough United scored three late goals to beat Huddersfield Town and gain promotion to the Championship. Peterborough took the lead late into the second half when Tommy Rowe scored a header from Grant McCann's free-kick. Craig Mackail-Smith doubled the lead when his deflected strike found its way into the back of the net. McCann secured promotion in the 85th minute with a long-range strike.

Peterborough United were promoted with Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

Millwall 1-0 Swindon Town

Paul Robinson's goal in the 39th minute was the only goal scored in Milwall's 1-0 victory over Swindon Town. Robinson was able to capitalise as the ball fell to him from a corner, where he then controlled the ball within the six-yard box and put the ball into the back of the net.

Millwall were promoted with Norwich City and Leeds United.

2008/09 - Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United 3-2 Millwall

Scunthorpe United came from 2-1 down to defeat Millwall 3-2 after late goals from Matt Sparrow and Martyn Woolford. Sparrow opened up the scoring in the sixth minute with a close-range effort. Gary Alexander scored a quick-fire double for the Lions, putting them ahead going into the break. Sparrow then equalised in the 70th minute with a strike from 20 yards out. Woolford then won the game for Scunthorpe in the 85th minute, helping them gain promotion.

The result meant that Scunthorpe joined Leicester and Peterborough with promotion.

Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the League One play-off final. James Hayter was the match-winner as his goal in the 48th minute turned out to be the only goal of the game after he found his way onto the end of Brian Stocks' corner with a diving header. Doncaster were promoted after missing out narrowly on the automatic promotion spots.

This result meant Doncaster joined Swansea and Nottingham Forest in gaining promotion.

Blackpool 2-0 Yeovil Town

Blackpool defeated Yeovil Town 2-0 to win promotion after goals coming from Robbie Williams and Keigan Parker. Blackpool were on top from the start, but it took until the 43rd minute for them to get the breakthrough, and it came from Williams who curled in a free kick just before the break. Parker doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, which turned out to be the only goal of the second half and won promotion for Blackpool.

Blackpool gained promotion with Scunthorpe and Bristol City.

Barnsley 2-2 Swansea (AET 4–3 penalties)

After 120 minutes, Barnsley and Swansea could not be separated after a 2-2 draw. Paul Hayes opened the scoring for Barnsley, but that was soon cancelled out by Rory Fallon, who scored an equaliser in the 28th minute. Andy Robinson then put Swansea ahead in the 40th minute, just before the break. Daniel Nardiello then got Barnsley level in the 62nd minute with the last goal of the game. It then went to penalties, where Barnsley won 4-3 with Akinfenwa and Alan Tate missing the important penalties.

Barnsley were promoted with Southend United and Colchester United.

Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Hartlepool (AET)

After 90 minutes, Sheffield Wednesday and Hartlepool finished 2-2.

Jon-Paul McGovern opened the scoring on half-time after meeting a cross from Craig Rocastle. Ritchie Williams responded instantly after the break for Hartlepool, with Jon Daly then putting Hartlepool ahead in the 71st minute. Steven MacLean then scored from the spot in the 82nd minute to take the game to extra time.

Sheffield Wednesday got the better of Hartlepool in extra-time with goals from Glenn Whelan and Drew Talbot securing The Owls promotion.

They went up with Luton Town and Hull City.