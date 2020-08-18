EFL landing spot emerges for West Brom striker set for summer move

West Bromwich Albion are likely to send striker Callum Morton out on loan to League One side Lincoln City, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old impressed out on loan at Northampton Town in the second half of last season – scoring eight goals in 12 appearances and helping the Cobblers win promotion to League One via the play-offs.

It appears Morton may see his Northampton teammates in League One next season but he could be playing on the other side.

According to Nixon, West Brom are likely to send Morton out on loan to Lincoln in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Imps boss Michael Appleton’s connections to the Baggies, having spent time at the Hawthorns as a player, coach and caretaker boss, may help them secure the deal.

West Brom snapped up Morton from Yeovil Town in 2017 but his senior opportunities have been limited, with his loan to non-league side Braintree cut short by an ACL injury.

Previous reports have suggested that the Baggies have opened contract talks with the striker since he returned from Northampton as they look to secure this future, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The Verdict

This looks like a move that works well for all parties involved.

Morton was fantastic for the Cobblers last term, not just in his quality in front of goal but his work rate and energy off the ball as well.

The 20-year-old would be a fantastic addition for Lincoln and certainly improve Appleton’s squad.

West Brom look short of a first-choice number nine but Morton isn’t ready to be that yet, so sending him out on loan somewhere that he will play regularly is the best course of action.