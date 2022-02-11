EFL issue update to Derby County and Middlesbrough situation

The EFL have ‘welcomed‘ the decision for Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson to settle his dispute with Derby County’s ex-owner Mel Morris without involving the Rams, an official statement reads.

Morris broke his silence last week some four months after putting County into administration with a request to both Gibson and Wycombe Wanderers to settle their individual claims with himself and not the club.

A case that first dates back to 2019, Boro are seeking damages from the Rams after they pipped the Teessiders to the 2018-19 Championship play-offs before going on to be fined for financial mismanagement.

After complaints from Gibson recently regarding the County administrators suggestions that Boro and Wycombe’s claims are holding up any potential takeover of the club, Morris has been urged to appear from the shadows to help sort out the situation.

He’s done just that and with both individuals agreeing to settle their differences, it means that a takeover can now proceed for the Rams, which the EFL have on Friday afternoon stated they are committed to working with all parties to find a solution to their situation.

The Verdict

Now that Gibson and Morris are going to settle the claim without the need to involve Derby, it means that a takeover of the club can accelerate you’d imagine.

With a number of different parties holding back until the Boro and Wycombe issues were resolved, the administrators should now have no excuse to name a preferred bidder in the immediate future.

Despite the issues between the two clubs being sorted now, you can imagine that there will be no love lost on Saturday afternoon when they meet at the Riverside.

This decision may now give the players an even further lift as they fight for their Championship survival – but then again with some of the recent performances you wouldn’t know that the club were in off-pitch trouble.