EFL issue statement regarding Chris Kirchner’s takeover of Derby County

The EFL have released an update on the takeover saga at Derby County, in which they have announced their ‘conditional approval’ to Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club.

It means that the EFL have agreed to the American businessman’s terms of the deal in order to transfer the shares of the club over to him – providing he can agree a deal to purchase or lease Pride Park stadium by May 31.

Kirchner confirmed on Tuesday morning that he had exchanged contracts with club administrators Quantuma to become the next owner of the Rams, with confirmation of his new ownership set to happen when he irons out small details and finalises a deal for Pride Park.

Having stated that he anticipates completing all the final bits in the coming days, Kirchner is set to start funding the club from next week, but the impasse between the American and former Derby chairman Mel Morris, who still owns the club’s stadium and is proving problematic to deal with, remains.

Once a deal for Pride Park is completed, whether that is an outright purchase by Kirchner or a buy-to-lease option from another source, then he can officially assume control of Derby, with a May 31 deadline set.

The Verdict

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for Derby fans with the news that the contracts have officially been exchanged.

It still though all hinges on a stadium deal being completed, and that may prove tough to do considering Morris doesn’t seem to be letting up on his valuation.

At some point, one party will have to cave in and crack because the future of the football club is at risk, and in the end Kirchner may end up stumping up the money himself.

Even though there is work to do, this is the clearest indication yet that a deal will be done in the near future and Derby can have hope going into the 2022-23 League One season.