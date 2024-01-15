Highlights Reading owner Dai Yongge faces further charges from the EFL after failing to meet a deadline to fund the club, resulting in a £50,000 fine.

The EFL is concerned about the club's future and has urged Yongge to either adequately fund the club or sell his majority shareholding.

The EFL will work with Yongge and potential buyers to meet the requirements of the regulations and resolve the current situation.

The English Football League have released a statement on controversial Reading owner Dai Yongge amid the Royals' game against Port Vale at the weekend being abandoned with fans invading the pitch after 16 minutes.

Reading fans have long wanted Yongge out of their clubs after a plethora of financial mismanagements have seen the club deducted 10 points, over the course of last season's Championship campaign - in which they were relegated by six points - and a further 4 points being subtracted from this season's League One total.

The Berkshire club would have stayed up on goal difference in the second-tier had it not been for their six-point deduction last season, and fans have had enough for too long, with the supporters' club 'Sell Before We Dai' being extremely proactive in their cause to remove the Chinese businessman out of the Madejski Stadium. That culminated in their game against Port Vale being abandoned at the weekend, with fans invading the pitch after 16 minutes of play, refusing to come off with chants towards the owner before the tie was eventually called off. And now the EFL have given their thoughts on the ownership scandal.

The EFL's Statement

Penning a letter on Monday afternoon, the governing body expressed their concern towards the club's future, insisting that they will have 'no hesitation' in bringing further charges against Yongge.

It read: "As Reading FC supporters are only too aware, it has in recent months become increasingly clear that Mr Dai Yongge is no longer in a position - or does not have the motivation - to support the Club financially as he did following the change of control in 2017.

"In November 2023, the EFL called for the disqualification of Mr Dai following the failure to fund the deposit account to cover player and staff salaries following repeated breaches of EFL Regulations. This was ultimately rejected by an Independent Disciplinary Commission and a financial sanction was imposed instead.

"The EFL has now received confirmation that Mr Dai did not meet last Friday’s latest deadline to fund the deposit account as ordered, meaning he has been in default for nearly four months. As a result – and as per the terms of the 15 December decision - a further £50,000 fine has now been imposed, taking the total to £80,000. His continued failings mean that once again the Club's hardworking staff have no reassurance as to payment of wages and demonstrates a clear disregard for his obligations as a director of the Club.

"In respect of this issue, the League will now consider all available options it has under the Regulations and will have no hesitation in bringing further charges against Mr Dai.

In the meantime, and for the sake of the future of Reading FC, its staff, supporters, and local community we urge Mr Dai either to fund the Club adequately or to make immediate arrangements to sell his majority shareholding to appropriate new owners so everyone can move forward with renewed optimism.

"For our part, we will work with Mr Dai, his team, and the Club plus any potential purchaser to navigate and meet the requirements of the Regulations as quickly as is physically possible and bring an end to this difficult period for all parties.

"What followed the events at the end of last week were the unfortunate scenes on Saturday afternoon that led to the abandonment of the fixture versus Port Vale, and further demonstrated the impact the current situation is having on everyone associated with the Club. However, entering the field of play is a criminal offence and puts the safety of all participants at risk. The EFL Board will discuss events at Saturday’s match during its meeting later this week as it has a responsibility to the League’s member clubs and the competition to ensure all 72 Clubs meet the requirements of the rules as previously agreed by EFL Clubs.

"Finally, the League has been in regular dialogue with the Supporters Trust at Reading (STAR) in recent months and has always made – and will continue to do so – itself available to recognised supporters’ groups to discuss challenging situations and, regarding current matters involving Reading, has arranged to meet with representatives of a number of groups in the next 24 hours."

What the future holds for Reading

As per the EFL's statement, the Royals owner has now been personally fined £80,000 after his failure to fund a deposit account, with league chiefs further condemning his complete 'disregard' for the Club as a whole alongside any staff that they employ, with late wages becoming a regular occurence at the Madejski Stadium.

They state they will have no hesitation in further fining Yongge for his misendeavours, calling on him to either fund the club properly or to sell up so that there can be renewed 'optimism' throughout.

League One table, as of 15 January Games played Points 20 - Exeter City 26 26 21 - Reading 25 23 22 - Cheltenham Town 25 23 23 - Carlisle United 27 20 24 - Fleetwood Town 26 18

As for punishments towards the club itself, the EFL did go on to claim that they will hold a meeting to discuss the resolution towards fans entering the pitch at the weekend, acknowledging that it is a criminal offence to do so, alongside entering talks with Reading supporters groups for an update on the situation.

Regardless of what happens in terms of the Port Vale pitch invasion, it's a bleak outlook for the former Premier League club.