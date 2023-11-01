Highlights Reading FC has been referred to an independent disciplinary commission for failing to pay HMRC, adding to their ongoing financial struggles.

The club is already under a registration embargo and subject to a fee restriction for late payments, accumulating 79 days of default.

The situation highlights the need for a takeover and the fans' ongoing protests, while manager Selles must focus on upcoming games despite off-field distractions.

Reading have been referred to an independent panel after they failed to make a payment to HMRC.

Reading’s financial woes continue

The struggles of the Royals is nothing new, with the Berkshire outfit having suffered a points' deduction that contributed to their relegation from the Championship last season.

Those problems haven’t gone away, with further penalties applied in the current campaign, which has seen Ruben Selles’ side bottom of League One having lost four points, which has left them six from safety.

Unfortunately for Reading, there are more problems on the horizon, as the club failed to pay a HMRC bill on time, which saw them hit with a second winding-up petition.

Reading to face disciplinary commission

And, the EFL have spoken out on that, as they released a statement that detailed the latest on Reading’s situation.

“Reading Football Club has been referred to an Independent disciplinary commission (IDC) for continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC.

“The Club has defaulted in relation to the amount owed to HMRC for September and October 2023 and as a result is currently under a registration embargo. In addition to the current embargo, the Club is already subject to a fee restriction for the next three transfer windows after it accumulated 30 days or more of late payments in the current 12-month period (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024). The current default period as of 31 October 2023 was 79 days.

“Where a Club continues to fail to make the payment as in the case of Reading, EFL Regulations agreed by EFL Clubs provide for a Club to be referred to a commission independent of the EFL who shall determine an appropriate further sanction.

“Meanwhile, the proceedings against Mr Yongge Dai, the Club’s current owner, continue following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account. The hearing for Mr Yongge Dai is expected to take place by the end of November.”

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

What does this mean for Reading?

Obviously, it’s not good news, and it’s just another example of the financial mismanagement that has impacted the club over the past few years.

It will take time for the panel to reach an outcome, but Reading fans have been down this road before to know what’s coming, as they prepare for another punishment due to the actions of Dai Yongge and his failure to run the club properly.

The EFL confirmation doesn’t really change much, as they knew once HMRC weren’t paid that this would escalate, and this is just the Football League outlining that fact.

What next for Reading?

In the bigger picture, the club is in desperate need of a takeover, and the fans will continue to protest until they get the change they need, and we know that there are interested parties.

In terms of football, Selles will have to try and focus the group on the upcoming games, no matter how difficult it is. And, whilst the off-field distractions are not ideal, there’s no doubt that Selles could be doing more with this group.

Reading are back in action this weekend when they face MK Dons in the FA Cup.