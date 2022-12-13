EFL investigation, club response, ongoing work: Birmingham City’s stadium and takeover situation: What is the latest news?

Birmingham City made a fairly underwhelming return to Championship action on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Both teams had their chances – with Marc Roberts and Tahith Chong going closest for the Blues and Maxime Colin having a goal ruled out for offside – but it was far from a classic and supporters will have been hoping for more from their first competitive match in four weeks.

The Championship season was put on pause for around a month due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but though there was no football being played, there was plenty going on off the field from a Birmingham perspective.

Here, we’ve wrapped up all the latest news on the stadium and takeover situation…

Paul Richardson reveals motivation behind the withdrawal of takeover bid

Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez announced at the start of December that they were withdrawing their takeover bid.

MaxCo, a consortium led by the pair, had been granted exclusivity in the summer but were forced to pull the plug after trying and failing to agree revised terms on a deal.

Richardson has since revealed on talkSPORT that they had been influenced by the issues that became apparent after they’d been granted exclusivity, including the EFL’s ongoing investigation into Birmingham’s current owners.

Birmingham respond to takeover bid withdrawal

The Championship club were quick to issue a response to the withdrawal of Richardson and Lopez’s takeover bid.

They confirmed that MaxCo had exercised their right to terminate the deal but reassured fans that they’d already been approached by other interested parties.

As yet, we’ve not had any concrete information on who those are or whether anything is progressing.

St Andrew’s update

Remedial work is being done on St Andrew’s and last week the club confirmed in a statement that all demolition work has been completed on schedule.

Work is currently being done to construct scaffolding, installing a damp-proof membrane, and covering it with advertising hoardings ahead of the Reading game on the weekend.

Repairs to the lower Kop and Tilton Stand will then resume after the 2022/23 Championship season is wrapped up.