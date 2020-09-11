EFL interest in Newcastle United man continues to bubble away

Rotherham United remain keen on Dan Barlaser, but as yet they have made little progress with their pursuit of the Newcastle United man.

Paul Warne is planning for life back in the Championship with the Millers, who won promotion from League One last season after finishing second to Coventry City at the time of the division’s curtailment.

Tomorrow, there’s a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day of the Championship season, but bubbling away in the background is the transfer window, which remains open until October.

As per the Yorkshire Post, there remains a real eagerness at Rotherham to reunite with Barlaser, who was a huge success on loan in South Yorkshire last season.

The 23-year-old midfielder made 27 appearances in League One last season for Warne, scoring two goals and registering a further five assists for the Millers. His class and form in the midfield teed Rotherham up for a return to the Championship, but re-signing him will be no easy matter.

In the same report, Warne is quoted as saying: “You would be very surprised to know I do like Dan Barlaser. But as we speak at the moment, he is still a Newcastle player.

“I am led to believe he is competing to be in the squad this weekend, so until I know anything different, we cannot proceed with anything.

“Even if we did bid for him, I presume there would be a line of people bidding for him and I do not know if we would be at the front. I have not spoken to Dan, I have not spoken to his agent, I am just watching this space.”



There’s no denying that Barlaser was a big reason why Rotherham are now planning for life back in the Championship and, of course, Warne would like the midfielder back.

However, his loan at Rotherham might have opened the door for an early chance with Newcastle in 2020/21, which has led to him not having the chance to look for a loan move just yet.

The window still has plenty of time to run, though, so if there’s a chance to capture Barlaser, it sounds like Warne is up for the fight to sign him.

