EFL interest in Leeds United player emerges

It has emerged that Leeds United youngster, Sam Greenwood, is attracting interest from EFL scouts ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds signed Greenwood from Arsenal over the course of the summer, as the Elland Road club looked to revamp their under-23 set-up on the back of promotion.

Greenwood, 18, has been in good form too, helping the under-23s to the top of the Premier League 2 table.

The striker, who also has the ability to play deeper, has struck six goals in seven games and picked up the Player of the Month award back in September.

According to the Telegraph, unnamed EFL sides are scouting Greenwood ahead of a potential swoop to sign the forward when the January transfer window comes around.

At this stage, the teenager hasn’t had his chance in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Patrick Bamford has been leading the line for Leeds and is ever-present, whilst Rodrigo Moreno and Tyler Roberts are providing back-up to the nine-goal striker.

Leeds sit 14th in the Premier League heading into a festive fixture with Burnley on December 27th.

The Verdict

Greenwood has been a real success story for Leeds’ under-23s this season and he’s a player that’s surely going to be looking at a chance in the FA Cup in January.

However, a loan into the EFL might not be a bad thing at all for him.

Eventually, he’s going to need that chance to play senior football, which Leeds have a duty to give him.

Whether that’s this January is up for debate, but it’s good to see him catching the eye.

