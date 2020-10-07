EFL interest grows in big-money Arsenal man after transfer update

Brentford are the latest Championship club to be linked with a loan move for talented Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne last summer for around £27m but he was immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side and spent the previous campaign in France.

However, he had hoped to push for a first-team place under Mikel Arteta this season but it hasn’t happened for several reasons.

As a result, it was reported that Arsenal were willing to loan him out and his former club, Rennes and Fulham were all linked with a late swoop for the centre-back but it didn’t materialise before the deadline.

Therefore, it’s now been suggested that the Londoners are considering sending Saliba to the Championship so he can get regular minutes and Norwich had emerges as favourites for his signature. But, the Irish Daily Mirror (7/10/20; p47) has revealed that the Bees are also in the chase.

They claim a move to Thomas Frank’s side is ‘an option’ and any decision is set to be made in the coming days with the domestic deadline for clubs on October 16.

The verdict

This is a magnificent opportunity for any Championship side to land a top class centre-back so it’s no surprise there is plenty of interest.

Saliba has already shone in Ligue 1 and the fee Arsenal paid for him proves just how much they think of him.

If he isn’t going to play, a temporary switch does make sense and Brentford could be seen as the ideal fit by the Premier League side because of the attractive football they look to play.

