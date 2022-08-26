EFL interest emerges in Leeds United player as summer transfer move looms

Blackpool are hoping to sign Leeds United winger Ian Poveda on loan ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Seasiders have had a decent start to the season under Michael Appleton but he will still hope to improve his squad in the coming week, with attacking reinforcements one of the priorities.

And, according to The Athletic, Poveda is someone on their radar as they look to finalise an agreement with the Whites for the 22-year-old.

With Jesse Marsch strengthening his options out wide in this window, there’s no doubt that Poveda will be allowed to leave, with the former Manchester City youngster having spent the previous campaign with Blackburn.

However, his time at Ewood Park was cut short because of a serious ankle injury that restricted the wide man to just ten appearances. But, he is back training and fully fit now as he looks to get back out on the pitch.

Appleton’s men are back in action at home to Bristol City tomorrow as they look to pick up their second home win of the season.

The verdict

This would be a good move for all parties. Firstly, Poveda is way down the pecking order at Leeds, so he needs to look elsewhere to get game time and he will be desperate to get back playing after his injury.

For Blackpool, whilst Appleton has a few good options in the final third, there are doubts about the future of Josh Bowler but even so they could do with another attacking option.

So, this appears to be a good fit and there shouldn’t be too many obstacles preventing this one from going through.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.