EFL insider sends warning to Reading FC ahead of likely points deduction

An EFL insider has warned Reading that their potential points deduction will be applied immediately if they are found guilty of breaching financial regulations, speaking to The Sun.

The Royals have been under an embargo for the past couple of seasons due to their heavy spending – and were docked six points last term after it was found that they had broken the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

As part of this punishment, they have been forced to follow a business plan this season and will be handed a six-point deduction this term if they haven’t followed all of the conditions of this plan.

Last week, it was revealed by The Telegraph that they faced a further docking of six points and manager Paul Ince couldn’t do anything to reassure the Berkshire outfit’s supporters, revealing that they were likely to receive this deduction due to historical financial misdemeanours instead of a recent offence.

This would consign the Royals to 21st place, putting them right back into the relegation mix despite the fact they are 12 points clear of the drop zone at this point.

With this in mind, many of their supporters will want to see any punishment suspended until next season but an EFL insider has confirmed that a deduction would be applied straight away.

They told The Sun: “Nobody at the League is saying that everything at Reading is fine. The League is in discussions with the club. If a points cut is applied, it will be immediate.”

The Verdict:

If the Royals have broken the rules, then they can’t really have any complaints as long as every other team in the EFL is being held to the same standard.

They have seemingly followed their business plan so you feel it would be harsh if they were to receive a further deduction – but the rules are the rules and the Berkshire side may end up being the victims of their own overspending once again.

If they do have six points deducted, that wouldn’t exactly be ideal for the club who may have thought they were all but safe following their victory against Blackpool during the latter stages of last month.

But with some tough fixtures coming up before the international break, as they host Sheffield United and Millwall before travelling to Blackburn Rovers, they could easily be hovering dangerously above the bottom three by the time the interval comes.

This is why they will be desperate to avoid a further punishment and then hopefully start from scratch in the summer when they may not be under any form of embargo. They aren’t certain to be free from restrictions though.