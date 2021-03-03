EFL individual assesses chances of Paul Cook reunion at Ipswich

Interim Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson insists he still has a job to do at The DW Stadium, but hasn’t ruled out the prospect of reuniting with Paul Cook at Ipswich Town.

Richardson, who has been in caretaker charge of the Latics since John Sheridan’s departure back in November, has previously worked as Cook’s assistant at both Chesterfield and Wigan.

Now, with Cook’s appointment as Ipswich manager having been confirmed earlier this week, it seems the prospect of Richardson linking up with the 54-year-old at a third different is not impossible, despite the challenge he currently faces at Wigan.

Speaking about the possibility of linking up with Cook again at Portman Road, Richardson told BBC Radio Manchester: “He’s (Cook) never stopped being on the phone and is very conscious of the situation here. He’s always there for advice or how own thoughts on things.

“That hasn’t changed and everybody has seen my commitment to Wigan at the minute. I think there’s a job to be done.

“I don’t think anybody can question anybody’s integrity. So we will see what happens.”

Caretaker boss Leam Richardson hasn’t ruled out joining Paul Cook at Ipswich, but says “there is a job to be done” at Wigan Athletic.#WAFC #ITFC pic.twitter.com/4DAehErqLQ — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) March 2, 2021

Cook has already brought in one face from his Wigan past at Ipswich, with Gary Roberts, who played under Cook for the Latics – as well as Chesterfield and Portsmouth, appointed as the Tractor Boys’ first-team coach.

As things stand, Ipswich seventh in the League One table, two points off the play-offs ahead of Cook’s first game in charge away at Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan meanwhile, are bottom of the third-tier standings, three points from safety, following their 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

You can understand why there might be an interest in a reunion between Richardson and Cook at Ipswich.

These two have obviously worked well together in the past at more than one club, so you feel that link-up between the two could get the best out of both once more.

Indeed, given the fact that Cook has already brought in Roberts to Ipswich, it does seem as though he is keen to work with people he is familiar with, meaning it may not be a huge surprise if he does look to bring Richardson to Portman Road in the not too distant future.

Given the situation they find themselves in at the minute however, that is a distraction that you feel Wigan could well do without.