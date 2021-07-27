EFL head coach emerges as front-runner for Swansea City vacancy

Milton Keynes Dons head coach Russell Martin is now the leading contender for the Swansea City managerial vacancy, according to The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace.

The Swans had to go back to the drawing board this week after QPR assistant manager John Eustace turned down the chance to take over from Steve Cooper because of personal circumstances, and it was revealed yesterday that former Chelsea under-18’s boss Jody Morris was in talks.

However Martin was also pinpointed as a contender as well and it has now emerged that the Scotland international is now leading the running to take over at the Liberty Stadium.

Martin took up the head coach role at Stadium MK in 2019 and fits the mould of what Swansea are looking for – a coach that is willing to play youngsters and use an attractive style of football which he has implemented at the Dons.

22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936

Unlike Morris though who is free from any sort of contract, Swansea would have to pay compensation though for Martin as he is under contract until next summer.

The Verdict

Despite only finishing 13th with the Dons in League One least season, Martin has gained a number of admirers due to the style of play he has drilled into his team – only Manchester City and Barcelona were able to keep possession of the ball more last season.

That’s an eye-watering stat and it’s no surprise to see Championship clubs interested in Martin – with the current Swansea squad well-versed into playing a short, attractive style of football he should be a great fit.

The plus side of potentially appointing Jody Morris was his contacts at Chelsea and the Premier League to potentially get some high-quality loan players like Cooper did in his two years – Martin probably doesn’t have that but he has EFL experience and would be an exciting appointment.