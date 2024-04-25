Going into the final day of the regular season, Blackpool still have hope of securing a place in the League One play-off places.

The Seasiders will start Saturday afternoon eighth in the third-tier standings, two points behind fifth-placed Barnsley, and one point behind the sides in sixth and seventh, Lincoln City and Oxford United.

That of course, means that a positive result for Neil Critchley's side against Reading at The Select Car Leasing Stadium, combined with scores elsewhere going in their favour, could secure a top six spot for Blackpool, which would give them a shot at promotion back to the Championship.

If they are to claim such a finish, or even a return to the second-tier this season, then one player who those at Bloomfield Road would undoubtedly have to thank, is Karamoko Dembele.

An incredible season for Karamoko Dembele

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, last summer's transfer window was a busy one for Blackpool.

While 13 first-team players left the club in that period, another 12 would arrive at Bloomfield Road.

One of those who made the move to the Seasiders at that point was Karamoko Dembele, the winger joining on a season-long loan from French top-flight side Stade Brestois.

Since making that move, the 21-year-old has produced a stunning season in Blackpool colours. In total, Dembele has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire club.

Karamoko Dembele 2023/24 League One record for Blackpool - from SofaScore Appearances 38 Goals 7 Shots per Game 1.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 Assists 13 Pass Success Rate 80% Dribble Success Rate 61% Duels Success Rate 52% As of 25th April 2024

That recently saw the young winger win both the Player's and Supporter's Player of the Year prizes, in the club's end of season awards ceremony.

But while Blackpool will be incredibly grateful for the transfer decision they made with the signing of Dembele, there is one club who may be regretting their past call over the future of the winger.

Celtic missed out with Karamoko Dembele

Prior to his spells with Stade Brestois and now Blackpool, Dembele had initially begun his senior career in Scotland with Celtic.

The winger had graduated through the youth ranks with the Scottish giants, and spent three years in their first-team setup between 2019 and 2022.

During that time though, Dembele found his opportunities limited, managing a total of just ten appearances for the Hoops.

As a result, when he departed Celtic to move to France in the summer of 2022, he did so on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract, circumstances the Glasgow club are surely now regretting.

With the form he is now producing at Bloomfield Road, Dembele is showing just how good he can really be.

At just 21-years-old, there is also plenty of time for the winger to develop and improve even further, meaning he can become a major asset on the pitch in the years to come.

That in turn, will also likely make him very valuable to a club, who if he continues to progress in this way, will surely receive a big offer for his services in the not too distant future.

But with Celtic having seen him leave on a free transfer after limited first-team opportunities, they have not seen the best of Dembele either on or off the pitch.

Givien what he could now be able to go on to do in the wake of this loan spell with Blackpool, it is hard not to feel as though this therefore goes down as a big missed opportunity for the Scottish giants.