George Elek and Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast have predicted Leeds United to win the Championship in 2023/24.

A new era has begun at Leeds, with Daniel Farke at the helm for next season's first Championship campaign in over three years. The two-time winner of the second tier with Norwich City is hoping to see the club bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The first games of the season begin this coming weekend, with Leeds' season opening with a game against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday. Farke's planning for the game will be well underway with pre-season now finished for the Whites.

The remainder of the transfer window will likely have a huge say on who stays and goes for Leeds but there have been plenty of first-team departures completed already.

The Whites have parted ways with Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Rodrigo, and Joel Robles. The four have completed permanent exits away for Elland Road, whilst Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract in June.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca have all completed temporary departures away from the club for the 2023/24 season. Whereas, the futures of players such as Illan Meslier, Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville all remain unclear heading into the final month of the window.

It has been quieter in terms of incomings, though. Farke has had to be patient, but Leeds have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United to bolster his ranks. The squad isn't completely ready for the promotion battle just yet, and further incomings should be forthcoming to ensure Farke has the squad which is ready to fight it out at the top end of the division and bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

What have the pundits said about Leeds? Could they be title winners in the Championship?

Predictions are bound to be made for plenty of fans and pundits this week, and Ali Maxwell and George Elek believe Leeds are best placed to win the league again. Maxwell said: "We've picked the last four winners of the Championship on our 1-24s... this year we're picking Leeds United. Daniel Farke's in charge, they've gone through a fairly protracted ownership change, a new takeover that got ratified a few weeks ago.

"From the outside, George, it doesn't look like they've done a tonne of work in terms of recruitment, and that always concerns people when they don't see a lot of transfers being made. We're not concerned, we've got them number one. Talk me through it."

Elek added: "Daniel Farke has won this league twice and you said to me yesterday when we were talking through this - it feels like he's less tactically innovative certainly than Russell Martin and we'll see with Enzo Maresca.

"I think THAT IS maybe, short-term at least, a positive. Where, any teething issues I'm talking about, the processes that go on with Martin-ball and Maresca-ball, too, that might create a little bit of time before this gets up and running, I don't think will be the case with Leeds.

"Otherwise, the key here is that Leeds' relegation for me was a process of the wrong recruitment at the wrong time. Georginio Rutter is a case of that.

"What that means is they have a lot of players who are young, talented, destined for the top level, who are not going to get picked off this summer, coupled with a new ownership group who seem intent on retaining some of those players.

"You know, Willy Gnonto, if he is there this season, will be one of the standout players in the Championship, possibly the standout.

"To add to that, you've got [Crysencio] Summerville, [Luis] Sinisterra, they've already Ampadu which I think is a really shrewd signing, and the aforementioned Rutter who scored eight goals when he was 19 in the Bundesliga.

"It's kind of the perfect crime, where almost poor recruitment has meant that, in my eyes at least - if you look at the profile of the Norwich side that went up under Farke, the Burnley side from last season - it's this profile of young, technically gifted players who are able to develop within the Championship rather than going into a Premier League side where they're under the cosh the entire time.

"It's almost not good enough compared to Southampton and Leicester, who have all their key players poached and an ownership group who have already shown they're willing to open the wallet and spend.

"I'm actually fairly bullish that Leeds should be able to hit the ground running here and are best set - under a manager who we know is able to build a dominant side at Championship level - I think Leeds should be favourites to win the league."

Will Leeds win the Championship?

Leeds need reinforcements and additions in multiple areas still, with little time left before the season begins now and only a month of the window left, too.

However, Elek's verdict is right in that Farke and the personnel currently still at the club should give them a good shot, even with so much work to do. It's possible that next season is a transitional one, but the Whites should still be in the mix.

Leeds fans will be hoping that Not the Top 20's record of predicting the title winners continues to come to fruition, with many fans not as bullish as Maxwell and Elek currently.