EFL expert shares prediction ahead of Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City

David Prutton believes Shaun Maloney’s positive start to life as Wigan boss will continue against Norwich City on Saturday.

Whilst the Latics remain in the bottom three, they have improved under their former player, picking up five points from three games and their performances have improved.

However, they will face a stern test against the Canaries, who are pushing for promotion this season and they have been superb at times since David Wagner.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton went for a draw between the two in the game this weekend.

“Things are looking up for Wigan under Shaun Maloney. Unbeaten in three. The defence is much-improved as well. He just needs to continue that resilient approach, and get them playing a bit more. They could soon find themselves out of trouble if they do that.

“Norwich got a big win in midweek after back-to-back defeats. Hull are a good side. They’ll want to build on that from here, but I think it’ll be a draw at the DW. 1-1.”

The fixture at Carrow Road earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw as well.

The verdict

This is a tough one to call as Norwich have been inconsistent under Wagner but the way they played second half in particular against Hull last time out will have offered a lot of encouragement.

Yet, Maloney has made an instant impact at Wigan and at home they will be a tough side to beat as they fight for the points to get out of the relegation zone.

So, most will agree that it will be a close game and if any side can get a win then it would be a massive victory.

