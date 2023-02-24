EFL expert shares prediction ahead of Huddersfield’s trip to Burnley

David Prutton has backed Burnley to continue their march to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s men have been brilliant this season and it seems a matter of when not if they seal their return to the top-flight.

Next up, they face 22nd placed Huddersfield, who will come into the game after a much-needed victory against Birmingham City last time out, which was a win in Neil Warnock’s first game back in charge.

So, the experienced boss does offer reason for optimism for the Terriers but the form book suggests a home win and Prutton has gone with that in his Sky Sports column.

“Considering the form Burnley have been in during the last few months, to draw two in three is close to a crisis for Vincent Kompany’s side! You will never win them all in this league, and to have only lost twice at this stage is remarkable.

“Huddersfield got off to the perfect start under Neil Warnock against Birmingham last weekend. But this is a completely different level of challenge. I just can’t see them getting anything at Turf Moor. 2-1.”

The verdict

Even though the Warnock factor does offer hope for Huddersfield in their quest to stay in the Championship, the reality is that most will agree with Prutton that it’s sure to be a home win.

In fact, some are probably surprised that he thinks it will be that close, as he went with a one-goal victory.

For Burnley, they won’t care about the scoreline as long as they win, which will put them three points closer to what feels like an inevitable promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.